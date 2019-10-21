Vandals toss trolleys on top of street signs

A trolley hanging from a street sign near the Fitzroy and Duke streets roundabout.

MOTORISTS driving down Fitzroy St this morning could have been mistaken for thinking they had entered a modern art exhibition, with a number of trolleys hanging from street signs.

Some time between Sunday night and Monday morning the trolleys appeared on street signs near Grafton's CBD, approaching the roundabout on Fitzroy and Duke streets.

Several trolleys were found hanging from signs along Fitzroy St in Grafton on Monday morning. Jarrard Potter

Another trolley had been tossed on top of a bus shelter on Fitzroy St.

By 10.30am on Monday the trolleys had been removed.

Coffs/Clarence Police District confiirmed the matter had been reported to police.