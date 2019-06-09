Beaten finalist: ‘She gave me a lesson today’

Marketa Vondrousova admitted she was schooled by Ashleigh Barty after the Australian wizard shredded the Czech teenager's French Open dream.

The latest talent to roll off the endless Czech tennis production line, Vondrousova was left bewildered by Barty's amazing display.

"Yeah, I think she just gave me a lesson today," the world No 38 said.

"I think she was just too good today. I think she plays amazing match. I didn't have too many chances today.

"I think she was just better at everything today.

Ashleigh Barty embraces Marketa Vondrousova after their French Open final. Picture: Getty

"She's playing too good. She's mixing things up. And she has a huge serve.

"So it's all, like, very tough to play against.

"I didn't really feel good today because she didn't let me play my game, and it was really tough.

"She served really well, so I didn't get many chances to play it."

French Open runner up Marketa Vondrousova (left) manages a smile at the awards ceremony with winner Ash Barty. Picture: Getty

Vondrousova had won more claycourt matches entering the final than any other woman in the world this year.

She hadn't conceded a set for the entire tournament, yet she was made to look second-rate by Barty.

"I'm proud of myself at everything, because I'm just 19 and I won six tough matches," Vondrousova said.

"It was amazing two weeks for me, and I'm just really proud of myself that I was in the final here."