Coast woman wins $670k

A woman from Varsity Lakes is more than $670,000 richer

THE GOLD Coast is home to another Lotto winner after a woman from Varsity Lakes took home $672, 883.61 in Saturday's draw.

The woman said she still gets goose bumps when she thinks about how she was one of six division one winners from across the country.

The winning numbers were 45, 40, 6, 32, 12 and 11. The supplementary numbers were 10 and 20.

When a Golden Casket official made contact with the winner this morning, she said she had been standing by the phone waiting to confirm her winning news.

"Wow! Goose bumps! Yahoo," she said.

"I found out yesterday morning! I went to the computer and typed in the numbers - I couldn't believe what I was looking at.

"I was thinking 'I hope I won $20, that would be great'. So it was very surprising.

"It's a bit overwhelming."

The woman in her 50s said she knew exactly how she would spend her Gold Lotto windfall.

"No more mortgage! That will be great."

She also plans to treat her family, who are at the top of her Lotto List, with a holiday.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her 12-game QuickPick entry at NewsXpress Treetops Plaza, Shop 5, 7 Classic Way, Burleigh Waters.

NewsXpress Treetops Plaza owner Jing Li said she was happily celebrating her outlet selling its second division one winning entry.

The winning ticket was purchased from NewsXpress Treetops Plaza, Burleigh Waters

"It's exciting. We sold one last year so it's great to have another one," she said.

"We're letting all of our customers know and everyone's very happy for our winner. We wish them all the very best with their prize!"

