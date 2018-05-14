Hot tip for Goodwood Magic show

DEFENDING champion Vega Magic is poised to start the shortest-priced Goodwood favourite since the mighty Black Caviar won the race in 2012.

Black Caviar cruises clear to win the 2012 Goodwood.

Vega Magic is the dominant $2.40 top elect in Ladbrokes fixed-odds markets for Saturday's Group 1 $1m Goodwood (1200m) at Morphettville and is expected to tighten further if he fares reasonably at Tuesday morning's barrier draw.

Black Caviar won the 2012 Goodwood as a $1.05 chance.

"There is no doubt that Vega Magic is the class horse in the Goodwood field and he has been the only horse that punters want in futures betting, especially following the withdrawal of Shoals last week," Ladbrokes spokesman Tom Hackett said.

"If Vega Magic draws well, there is no reason that he won't start the Goodwood as an odds-on favourite.

"He started the Manikato Stakes as a $2 favourite during the Spring Racing Carnival and that was a much stronger field than what he will face at Morphettville on Saturday.

"He currently accounts for 13 of our 15 biggest bets on the race. The other two are Voodoo Lad.

"He shapes as being a very bad result for us if he is able to record a third Group 1 win."

The Lindsay Park stable also has Thronum, Derryn and Spieth among the 36 Goodwood nominations but co-trainer Ben Hayes said Vega Magic was likely to be the team's only representative, ridden by champion Victorian jockey Damien Oliver.

Vega Magic tuned up for his Goodwood defence with a solid track gallop at Flemington on Monday.

"He worked on the grass at Flemington and went very well," Hayes said.

"We galloped him over five furlongs and he worked home in really good time.

"We're very happy with him. Everything's right on track for the Goodwood."

There could be as many as seven South Australian runners in this year's Goodwood when the final field of 20 plus four emergencies is drawn.

SA mares Viddora and Mica Lil are both guaranteed a start, Casino Wizard and Steel Frost also look certain to make the cut, while Lope de Capio, Riziz and Lord Aspen would also start if some higher-ranked interstate horses are withdrawn as expected.

Meanwhile, Caulfield trainer Andrew Noblet confirmed Jamie Kah has been booked to ride his quality mare Super Cash in the Goodwood.

Craig Williams, who rode Super Cash in the Sangster, will head to Brisbane on Saturday, paving the way for Kah to take the Goodwood ride.

"I've had a bit of luck with Jamie in the past," Noblet said.

Super Cash struggled to get clear when a luckless 11th behind Shoals in the Robert Sangster Stakes at Morphettville on May 5 and Noblet is treating that run as a barrier trial.

"She ended up in a horrible spot and it didn't work out for her," the trainer said.

"Her fresh form is her best but considering she had such a quiet run the other day and was never let out of whatever gear, she'll run again."

RECENT GOODWOOD FAVOURITES

Year Favourite Odds Result

2012 Black Caviar $1.05 Won

2013 Moment of Change $2.15 5th

2014 Sistine Demon $6.50 18th

2015 Black Heart Bart $4.60 4th

2016 Black Heart Bart $2.80 Won

2017 Black Heart Bart $4 7th

2018 GOODWOOD BETTING

$2.40 VEGA MAGIC

$11 Santa Ana Lane, Viddora

$13 Secret Agenda, Voodoo Lad

$17 Super Cash, Viridine

$21 Handsome Thief, Lucky Hussler, Supido, Thronum

$26 Steel Frost, Takedown

$31 Dainty Tess, Flemberge, Missrock, Stellar Collision

$34 Ferrando, First Among Equals, I'll Have a Bit, Mica Lil

$51 Ashlor, Casino Wizard, Derryn, Lord Aspen, Overshare

$67 or better others

*Ladbrokes fixed-odds market