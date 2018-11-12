CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Veganism the chef's dilemma

'I'm not a rock star, poet or a hipster wearing cut off pants with no socks; I am a vegetarian'

I AM a trailblazer, a unique character who is walking a path that many others have feared to tread.

I am not a rock star, poet or a hipster wearing cut off pants with no socks; I am a vegetarian.

Still an outcast in mainstream society and met with people rolling their eyes as soon as the topic of vegetarianism is mentioned. I have been this way for the last 18-20 years. And now for the kicker, my dad is a butcher. I was bought up on a diet of meat eaten seven different ways, seven days a week.

I have made a lifestyle choice for my own reasons and believe me I think nothing less of those who choose a protein rich, meat heavy diet.

But I don't think people have the same acceptance of my choices.

This week while attending a course the ribbing I got after requiring "special" catering was hilarious. I could literally hear their eyes roiling and their inside voices saying, "Here we go again, tofu burgers for all as we have one vegetarian in the room."

And you know what, I did see one of the carnivores among us munching on some falafel.

I am sure they did not realise that falafel is the gift that keeps on giving if you know what I mean. Why is vegetarianism such a dirty word? Some restaurants and cafes have heeded the call and included some vegetarian options on their menu but unfortunately it generally takes the form pasta in some type of vegetable sprinkled goo or the good old tart.

We as vegetarians have all been subjected to an onslaught of tarts. Goats cheese or feta are the accepted norm but if it is plant based and sitting in the refrigerator with no specific purpose at a restaurant rest assured it is destined for tomorrow's vegetarian tart.

A good old quiche is never far from the chef's special board for us troublesome diners, but seriously, there must be some other combo that is good together other than spinach and feta. I think as a group we are guilty of over complicating the subject as we are not just vegetarians. I didn't even know this until I consulted my friend Mr Wikipedia. As it turns out I have now been categorised.

Lacto vegetarianism includes dairy products but not eggs.

Ovo vegetarianism includes eggs but not dairy products.

Ovo-lacto vegetarianism (or lacto-ovo vegetarianism) includes animal products such as eggs, milk, and honey.

And I haven't even touched on the dedicated to the cause that is veganism.

We have almost made it too hard for people to cater for us. Imagine walking into a restaurant and telling the waitress that you are an: "Ovo lacto, gluten intolerant, vegetarian that is allergic to nuts, soy, eggs and honey". I reckon they would hand you the menu and tell you to munch on that.

Look, I agree that occasionally we can be a bit high maintenance in our food requests but please be mindful of us next time you are chewing on steak in our company or munching on some of the Colonel's finest.