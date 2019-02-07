Vegemite makeover, recipe change surprises fans

Vegemite fans are losing their mind over the iconic Aussie brand's modern new makeover.

The masterminds behind the famous black spread have just revealed they're releasing a gluten free variety - and apparently it tastes as good as the original stuff.

Taking to Instagram, they declared the gluten free sister of the mighty 'Mite has "the same great taste you love".

"After much demand from our fans, we're thrilled to finally share our Gluten Free Vegemite with you! It is an important step to ensure the Aussie spread can be enjoyed in every Australian diet," they wrote on alongside a photo of the new jar, which has a green stripe to differentiate it from the classic kind.

It's shiny new recipe is also endorsed by Coeliac Australia, making it completely safe for those with gluten allergies and intolerances.

Naturally, the news has been met with excitement from fans who have been missing out.

"Finally I can be a true Aussie again!!!" one delighted eater wrote.

Another said: "Man I have missed you Vegemite, looking forward to having you back in my life."

While a mum of a boy with a gluten intolerance cheered: "Thanks for listening to us. My son said to me "It's not Australian" when he couldn't have vegemite due to a Gluten intolerance and I am too... and MISSED it."

"OMG!!! I'm going to be a happy little Vegemite again," another declared.

Vegemite is Australia’s favorite breakfast spread, having launched in 1923.

There was a similar reaction on Twitter too, with fans rejoicing over the change.

Vegemite is going gluten-free? This isn't April Fool's Day? I haven't been able to eat Vegemite for almost two decades because of my stupid gluten anaphylactic allergy. This has made me a.. cue theme song — Kathy McCabe (@McCabeRadar) February 7, 2019

And Vegemite now has a gluten free option. A great day for Australian food haha pic.twitter.com/xNBriQntiu — carolyn fisher (@fishie62) February 7, 2019

Others however admitted they were "skeptical" about the drastic change to the recipe.

One fan wrote: "I'm skeptical but curious".

"Are you sure it's as good as the original stuff?" another mused.

In order to achieve their modern twist the brand has created an alternative to brewer's yeast, revealing in a response to a fan that they'd "nailed" the flavour.

"Working with bakers we created a gluten free yeast, we think we've nailed the Vegemite taste for those avoiding gluten and can't wait to hear the feedback!"

It will be available in a 235g jar and sold in supermarkets across the country.

According to the charity, one in 70 Australians have coeliac disease and four out of five people remain undiagnosed.

Vegemite has long been a love it or loathe it brand since it's inception in 1923.

With it's fancy new take on the classic, the brekkie favourite has maintained its place on Aussie plates.