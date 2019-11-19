Vegemite’s new move to go global

Exclusive: Vegemite is about make history in a way it never has before.

The popular Australian spread is going global, as its parent company Bega Cheese launches international shipping for the first time.

The iconic spread will be made available to be shipped from Australia to fans in the US, UK and Canada.

Until now, the spread could only be bought in Australia and New Zealand.

Bega Cheese has also confirmed to News Corp that it is releasing 'Mitey Aussie Care Packages' for those who want to send it to friends and loved ones.

They are also bringing back the opportunity to personalise Vegemite jars with fans' names on the label for a limited time on its website.

Vegemite Senior Marketing Manager Matt Gray told News Corp the move to international shipping comes after increased demand from customers.

Bega Cheese took the Vegemite brand back in a $460 million deal from US food giant Mondelez just two years ago.

"Throughout the year, we've received a number of inquiries from Vegemite fans who are looking to purchase personalised jars, which ramps up significantly in the lead up to Christmas," he said.

"We often hear from our Vege-mates who are looking to source Vegemite products overseas.

"We have dialled up our Vegemite 'Mitey Merchandise' online store offering to make Vegemite more accessible to our Vege-mates located across the world."

Mr Gray said the personalised Vegemite jars will be on sale from today until midnight (AEDT) Friday 13 December, or until sold out.

The news comes as Australian fans of Vegemite took to the radio waves on 3AW yesterday, claiming they thought the taste of Vegemite had changed.

Mr Gray defended the product in a statement saying: " The Vegemite recipe that Australians know and love hasn't changed. Vegemite is made from natural ingredients, including yeast, therefore there can be fluctuations from time to time.

"Vegemite continue to innovate, recently launching a gluten-free Vegemite product to ensure that all Australians can enjoy their favourite spread."

Personalised jars of Vegemite are being offered again this year. Picture: Supplied

Some of the Mitey Aussie Care Packages include:

• Mitey Aussie BBQ Set (Arnott's Shapes - Vegemite & Cheese, Picky Picky Mitey Aussie Nuts, Vegemite Apron & Vegemite Stubby Holder)

• Mitey Aussie Summer Set (Vegemite Beach Towel, Vegemite Tote Bag & Arnott's Shapes - Vegemite & Cheese)

• Happy Little Vegemite Xmas Set (Vegemite Bucket Hat, Vegemite Lunch Box, Vegemite Pencil Case, Vegemite Pencil Topper & Vegemite Keyring)

The move to international waters comes as Vegemite has officially become a vegan certified spread.

The popular Australian product was certified by Vegan Australia, after meeting the organisation's requirements for it to be classified as vegan.

Australian dairy company Bega Cheese confirmed to News Corp each jar will carry the Vegan Australia Certified logo that helps customers identify products that meet the high standards set by the organisation for vegan products.

Recent figures from Roy Morgan show that almost 2.5 million Australians or 12.1 per cent of the population now have diets where almost all the food is vegetarian.

This has increased from 2.2 million in 2014.