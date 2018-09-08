Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: Livetraffic.com has reported a crash between a truck and car at 3:44pm on Saturday between a truck and car at Maclean.
News

Vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

Alison Paterson
by
8th Sep 2018 4:07 PM

UPDATE 4:34pm: POLICE said drivers in a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at Maclean on Saturday afternoon sustained no injuries.

Coffs Clarence Police District Inspector Kingsley Chapman said traffic on the Pacific Hwy is now flowing following the incident which occurred around 3:36pm.

"it was a minor collision between two vehicles and no-one injured," he said.

"When police arrived both vehicles were off the road and mo other emergency assistance was required."

 

A VEHICLE crash between a truck and a car has been reported on the Pacific Hwy at 3:44pm on Saturday.

According to Livetraffic.com. southbound traffic is affected on the Pacific Hwy at Maclean.

It is understood emergency services are attending.

Drivers are reminded new legislation now requires they adhere to a 40kmph maximum speed limit when passing emergency services vehicles.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

