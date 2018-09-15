Menu
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
Offbeat

Vehicle ploughs into Mooloolaba cafe

by Danielle Ford
15th Sep 2018 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM

BREAKING: Emergency services are on scene in Mooloolaba where a vehicle has ploughed into the front of a café outside Mantra.

A police media spokesperson said a pergola where people were eating breakfast was knocked over, along with a few bollards and trees.

DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
Police were called about 7.05am to the Mooloolaba café, Cracked Pepper after a person ran a red light and crashed into the front of the café.

The driver was the only one injured in the incident and is currently still on scene.

DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
Ambulance and fire crews arrived shortly after police and remain on scene with a second police crew on their way.

More information to come.

    Local Partners