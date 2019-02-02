Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river.
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river. Contributed
Breaking

Vehicle plunges into river in terrifying morning crash

Bill Hoffman
by
2nd Feb 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE has plunged into the Caboolture River at Caboolture this morning with police and ambulance at the scene.

The accident happened on Esme Avenue behind the Caboolture Police Station and under the railway underpass at around 7.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported two people had been retrieved from the vehicle and were in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said the occupants had been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile paramedics attended a single-vehicle rollover on Maleny Kenilworth Road at 6.38pm last night. An adult male with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

ambulance caboolture crash police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

    premium_icon Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

    News 'We're quite happy with how many people came out and the community support that they've shown us, I can't tell you how excited we are to have this.'

    • 2nd Feb 2019 11:54 AM
    New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    premium_icon New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    Health Most medical specialists can't use the record in their clinics

    Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    premium_icon Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    Crime Speeds of up to 200kph reached before violent arrest

    YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    premium_icon YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    Feature More than 100 cute kids head back to class