Crime

Vehicle stop for breath test ends in unexpected discovery

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
POLICE made an unexpected discovery during a random breath test on Friday night, when more than 8g of methamphetamine was allegedly found on the passenger of a vehicle.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said about 8.30pm on Friday night police stopped a silver Holden Commodore on Bent St to conduct a random breath test.

When police pulled the vehicle over, they allegedly noticed suspicious behaviour from the male in the passenger seat.

During a search of the passenger, a 28-year-old from South Grafton, police located a small black zipped pouch which allegedly contained 8.62g of methamphetamine.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug between an indictable and commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail in Grafton Local Court over the weekend, and on Monday the matter was again mentioned.

The man's lawyer, Mark Savic, said the quantity of drug allegedly found on his client meant the charge was a strictly indictable matter and a show cause offence, and he intended to present evidence that a bed was available at a rehabilitation facility for his client.

Mr Savic said his client had unrelated charges listed to be mentioned in Grafton Local Court next Monday, and the matter was adjourned to accompany the other charges.

