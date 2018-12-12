Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An unmarked police car was rammed in Andergrove late last night.
An unmarked police car was rammed in Andergrove late last night. Scott Powick
Crime

Vehicle suspected to have links to break-ins rams Police

Ashley Pillhofer
by
12th Dec 2018 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNMARKED police car sustained minor damage after a car suspected to be linked to a slew of other crimes, rammed the vehicle in Bedford road last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an officer from the Criminal Investigation Branch was in an unmarked car in Andergrove about 9.40pm yesterday when he noticed a suspicious vehicle.

"He saw a car go past that looked like the car that was wanted for a series of break and enters and evade offences," he said.

The officer called for backup as the car pulled into an address on Bedford Road the spokesman said.

"He has blocked the driveway with the Police vehicle. The guy has hit the bull bar of the police vehicle and driven off at speed."

"They lost the vehicle, and are still working to locate it," he said.

The car was identified as a white Holden Commodore.

car ramming crime mackay crime mackay police ram
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    SPORT POWER 10: Clarence Valley's top sports people

    premium_icon SPORT POWER 10: Clarence Valley's top sports people

    Sport CHECK out the inaugural top 10 of the Clarence Valley's most influential sports people in 2018.

    FORMALS 2018: All your Clarence Valley formal photos

    premium_icon FORMALS 2018: All your Clarence Valley formal photos

    People and Places Take a look at the stunning photos of the valley's year 12.

    Clarence Valley Council opposes legal service move

    premium_icon Clarence Valley Council opposes legal service move

    Council News Mayor, GM to arrange meeting about ALS

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners