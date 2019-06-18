Vehicle that left highway found under a bridge on its roof

Three men were taken to hospital after the Mercedes 4WD they were travelling left the Pacific Highway and overturned underneath a bridge near Mullaway, north of Coffs Harbour tonight.

Three men were taken to hospital after the Mercedes 4WD they were travelling left the Pacific Highway and overturned underneath a bridge near Mullaway, north of Coffs Harbour tonight. Frank Redward

THREE men are lucky to be alive after a Mercedes SUV left the Pacific Highway and came to rest on its roof under a bridge north of Woolgoolga.

It is believed the men called 000 to report the crash after enduring a wild ride down a steep rocky embankment.

It is understood the SUV left the northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near Mullaway, about 500m south of the Arrawarra interchange, just after 7pm on Monday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Travelling along the 110kmh southbound lanes of the highway, the vehicle reportedly careered off the roadway and plunged about 10-metres down a rocky embankment.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof between two concrete bridges in a creek.

Three men were taken to hospital after the Mercedes 4WD they were travelling left the Pacific Highway and overturned underneath a bridge near Mullaway, north of Coffs Harbour tonight. Frank Redward

After the triple-0 call was fielded, it took responding emergency services some time to find the overturned vehicle.

Paramedics, assessed the men at the scene and conveyed them to hospital.