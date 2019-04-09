Menu
Wind carts spotted at Brooms Head have stirred up old discussions
Wind carts spotted at Brooms Head have stirred up old discussions Steve Ward
News

'Vehicles' spotted on beach flare up contentious issue

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE presence of wind carts at Brooms Head beach over the weekend has caused some stir amongst residents.

Last September, Clarence Valley councillors voted to install an unlocked boom gate at the beach access near Lake Cakora, and restricting access to essential service vehicles, boat launching vehicles and emergency services.

However, on Sunday, two visitors driving wind carts along the beach were photographed by a concerned resident, prompting further discussion about what classified as a 'vehicle'.

A spokesperson from Clarence Valley Council said the wind carts didn't classify as a vehicle in this context.

"They don't fall under our vehicles on beaches policy," the spokesperson said.

"But if they are danger, perhaps through excessive speed, they could become an issue for police or the National Parks and Wildlife Service."

Should wind carts fall under Council's vehicle on beaches policy? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page.

beach access brooms head beach four-wheel drive
