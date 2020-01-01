Menu
Venus Williams is hopeful of starting 2020 in Adelaide.
Tennis

Venus ‘setback’ means Brisbane misses out

by Marco Monteverde
1st Jan 2020 1:45 PM
VENUS Williams has pulled out of the Brisbane International.

The American veteran, a winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, said she suffered a training "setback".

"Unfortunately I will not be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," Williams said

"I look forward to being in Australia in the new year and will see everyone in Adelaide (for the Adelaide International)."

Williams, who had been given a wildcard, was due to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday morning.

BI organisers will announce a replacement for Williams on Thursday.

The tournament starts on Monday at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

