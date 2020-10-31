Venusian looking for repeat romp at Coffs

The Golden Eagle race day is on today at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

The Golden Eagle race day is on today at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

He hasn’t started on his home track since destroying maiden opposition back in early March, but Coffs Harbour four-year-old Venusian is ready to remind local fans his best days are still in front of him.

The versatile son of Group 2-winning sprinter Cluster is chasing a third career win at his 14th start in Saturday’s Class 2 Hcp (1300m) at home, and he looms as an outstanding bet deep into the current prep.

Since joining the Brett Bellamy stable from Victoria just before last Xmas, Venusian has set about building a handy record, although it was five runs in for the new yard before he landed his maiden at Coffs with an all-the-way 5.3 lengths romp.

Bellamy turned the gelding out before bringing him back mid-winter, and this time it was fourth-up before easily winning again in a Class 1 at Grafton.

Brett Bellamy, seen here with Northern Knight, is hoping Vesuvian can repeat its strong showing back when it charged home to win its first race earlier this year.

Since then, Venusian has raced more sparingly, but showed he is still right up to the mark hitting the line hard behind smart sprinter Pace Stick at Taree in a deeper Class 2.

Rival local mare Madame Bonser having only her second run in nearly a year, and Port Macquarie five-year-old Lucky For Some look the biggest dangers.

Meanwhile, Coffs speedsters five-year-old gelding Find The Beat (stablemate of Venusian), and four-year old mare Alsamenu are set for a rapid-fire showdown in a Maiden “scamper” over 800m.

Trainer Joanne Hardy (right) will be hoping Alsamenu can make the most of some new kit.

Both horses are third-up, but guilty of failing to finish off their races, and there’ll be no excuses this time dropping back to an ultra short trip.

Certainly, trainer Joanne Hardy will be banking on blinkers making a difference for Alsamenu who has promised plenty but delivered very little, still unplaced after six starts.