Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A verdict has been handed down in the trial of a man accused of murdering a man before dumping his plastic-wrapped body on a busy highway.
A verdict has been handed down in the trial of a man accused of murdering a man before dumping his plastic-wrapped body on a busy highway.
Crime

Verdict in body wrapped in plastic case

by Lane Sainty
18th Mar 2021 4:35 PM

A man has been found guilty of murdering Wachira "Mario" Phetmang after arguing in court that his housemate did it and he just dumped the body.

Alex Dion, 40, faced trial in the NSW Supreme Court after Mr Phetmang's bloodied body, wrapped in plastic, was discovered along Homebush Bay Drive in June 2018.

A truck driver stumbled upon the body as he set out cones after a breakdown along the busy Sydney road near Olympic Park.

A post mortem examination uncovered splintering of bones in Mr Phetmang's head, which had been inflicted with up to 27 blunt-force blows and bore wounds stretching up to 17cm long.

Mr Dion was charged with murdering the 33-year-old drug dealer and was extradited to Sydney in April 2019.

The Crown alleged Mr Dion attacked Mr Phetmang after they met to do a drug deal at a 7-Eleven in Hurstville on May 25.

Mr Dion's case was that his housemate killed Mr Phetmang, and he had simply dumped the body.

More to come

Originally published as Verdict in body wrapped in plastic case

alex dion murder wachira phetmang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

        • 18th Mar 2021 3:38 PM
        Changes to your Daily Examiner app experience

        Changes to your Daily Examiner app experience

        News Daily Examiner moving to a new home for better digital experience

        • 18th Mar 2021 3:31 PM
        WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

        Premium Content WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

        News Watch as a stream of cars, including a taxi, ignore warnings and run the gauntlet...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice