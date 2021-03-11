Menu
'No amount of time will bring Corey back': Tahiata sentenced over toolbox double murder
Verdict reached in toolbox murder case

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
11th Mar 2021 5:32 PM
A jury has found three out of four men guilty of the brutal murders of Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru, who were found dead in a submerged toolbox south of Brisbane.

Stou Daniels, Trent Michael Thrupp, Davy Malu Junior Taiao and Waylon Ngaketo Cowan Walker pleaded not guilty to murdering the Brisbane pair in January 2016.

Davy Malu Junior Taiao.
The jury deliberated for just a day before handing down guilty verdicts to two counts of murder for Daniels, Thrupp and Taiao.

Walker was found not guilty of murdering the pair but guilty of manslaughter.

Daniels, Thrupp and Taiao were also found guilty of torturing them.

Trent Michael Thrupp.
Throughout the trial, the court was told Mr Breton and Ms Triscaru were lured to a unit in Kingston on January 24, 2016 where they were assaulted and tied up by the group.

They were then loaded into a large metal toolbox - still screaming and banging on the lid - which was driven to a lagoon at Scrubby Creek, near Logan, and dumped in the water.

The crown alleged Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru were lured to a unit and beaten and restrained before being loaded into the toolbox in January 2016.
The pair's decomposing bodies were pulled from the lagoon in February - several weeks after they were reported missing.

A pathologist had ruled they either died from asphyxiation or drowning.

Stou Daniels.
