Sacked Fraser Coast Mayor
Politics

VERDICT: Loft responds to Court's verdict on sacking

John Weekes
by
4th May 2018 2:25 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Subscriber only

UPDATE: DUMPED mayor Chris Loft says some of his decisions were possibly "naïve" but he always had the Fraser Coast community's interests at heart.

"Naturally I'm disappointed with the outcome," he said outside Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday after losing an appeal against the decision to sack him.

And in another blow, Justice Martin Burns ordered the fired mayor to pay court costs.

"I can put my hand on my heart  and say everything I've done was with the best of intentions, and for the ultimate benefit of the community that elected me."

He said he had been "proud to serve" on the council.

"With the benefit of hindsight some of the decisions I made have perhaps been naïve."

Mr Loft refused to say what his next legal steps might be.

But he told media: "I'm not scared of the truth, and it will prevail."

The Crime and Corruption Commission arrested and charged Mr Loft in November.

Those charges, which Mr Loft previously said he intended to fight, are the subject of a separate court case.

The charges included misconduct, computer hacking and disclosing official secrets.

He is next due to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 7.
 

EARLIER: A COURT decision against sacked Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft comes just a day before local voters go to the polls.

Queensland's local government minister Stirling Hinchliffe dumped Mr Loft as mayor in mid-February.

Within a fortnight, embattled Mr Loft said the decision to fire him was "so unreasonable" and broke rules of natural justice.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Mr Loft, when mayor, sent an email to an ABC journalist, in what was claimed to be a breach of rules around confidential information.

There was no dispute the email was sent.

Mr Loft's barrister Scott McLeod last month said "there had to be a finding that the information was confidential."

But the supreme court was told Mr Hinchliffe took into account many other complaints before stripping Mr Loft of the mayoral chains.

And Mr Hinchcliffe's barrister Damien O'Brien rebuffed claims the minister had been hasty.

chris loft fccouncil fccourt fraser coast council mayor
News Corp Australia

