Judge's ire as 'versatile' criminal refuses to stop drugs

Scott James Germon is an Ipswich man who has been sentenced on drug charges.

A QUEENSLAND justice has slammed a drug-addicted car restorer for his "great criminal versatility" and his decision to come to court while still using drugs.

Justice Jean Dalton did not mince her words after hearing Ipswich resident Scott James Germon blame the deaths of two brothers and the end of multiple relationships for his decision to use methamphetamine.

The 43-year-old was jailed on Tuesday, pleading guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on charges related to his possession of 15 grams of ice.

The court heard this was Germon's 41st sentence, with his long criminal history spanning two states and including offences for violence as well as production and possession of dangerous drugs.

A police search of Germon's home in February last year unearthed 15 grams of methamphetamine, clip-seal bags, pipes, scales and other drug-related items.

Germon's defence barrister told the court he used drugs to cope with the death of his two brothers and the breakdown of his relationships.

Justice Dalton was unimpressed when she heard Germon continued to consume ice and that he could not be bothered seeking rehabilitation or other drug support.

"He did nothing for 18 months, but he instructs you to tell me he had good intentions to go to rehab?" Justice Dalton remarked.

"I accept that you (Germon) are a drug-dependent person.

"You have eight pages of criminal history (in Queensland) and more in NSW - you have been sentenced more than 40 times in the district and magistrates courts.

"You have shown great criminal versatility, with offences for domestic violence, drugs and property."

Justice Dalton noted Germon originally disputed the charges and that a committal hearing was held before he decided to plead guilty.

"I very much doubt that it demonstrates any remorse," Justice Dalton said of the former Warwick man's admission of guilt.

"Remarkably you are still using drugs and you held off from making any attempts of rehabilitation."

Germon's partner was in court to watch Justice Dalton sentence him to 18 months' jail with parole after serving six months.

Germon will be eligible for release in January, 2020. - NewsRegional