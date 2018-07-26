Vesper shines in DEX Shield

PROUD WINNER: Fiona Vesper won the Max Godbee Memorial Award for best player of The Daily Examiner Shield for 2018.

MAX GODBEE MEMORIAL AWARD: In a see-sawing match that could have gone either way, it was Maclean High School's Fiona Vesper that proved to be the match-winner for her school in their 10-4 victory over McAuley Catholic College in The Daily Examiner Shield League Tag final.

Her lightning speed gave McAuley headaches all game, as she constantly probed and pierced her way through the defensive line.

Vesper's passing game was also on song to spread the ball wide and keep Maclean High on the front foot, and for her game-changing efforts she was awarded the Max Godbee Memorial Award as player of the overall competition, across all three divisions.

Vesper said she was thrilled with the award, and that it came to her as a surprise.

"It's pretty exciting because this was my last footy game for Maclean High School and it was good to have the young girls in the team, teach them a few things so it was good to be role model to the younger girls,” she said.

"My whole family has always been at Maclean High and represented the school at a heap of different sports so it was good to keep that running in the family and represent Maclean High School.

"It was a tough game; McAuley played a good game. Everyone was playing in the right spirit, which was great.”

This year was the first year the special award was given out, and was an initiative of Janita Cooper, who helped champion this year's competition.

The former The Daily Examiner sports editor, Godbee fostered the schools-based competition in its infancy in 1982 and Cooper said if it wasn't for him, there would be no DEX Shield.