Vest grateful for Valley's support

DASH: Connor Vest makes a sprint for the line to score for Northern Suburbs in their 30-25 loss to Warringah in the Shute Shield grand final.

RUGBY UNION: When Connor Vest suffered a broken ankle in December last year and was forced to have a reconstruction surgery the day before Christmas, it seemed unlikely he would even lace up a boot this season, let alone play in a grand final.

Told he would be facing up to nine months on the sideline, Vest worked hard in his rehabilitation and not only helped defending premiers Northern Suburbs to the Shute Shield grand final on Sunday.

"The injury I had was actually a six to nine month injury, but I got into my rehabilitation really well and I was back on the field in four months, running and playing," Vest said.

"It was incredible to not just play this season but to make it to a grand final at all. For me, it put that thought in the back of my mind that you can do anything if you really want to."

While the scoreline didn't finish in his favour, with Norths going down 30-25 to Warringah, Vest said he was proud to be playing in the grand final but disappointed with the result.

"It was a physical game, but they just beat us at our own game and put the pressure on us and forced the errors out of us," he said.

"They capitalised on our errors, and we didn't. We definitely put ourselves in a position to win it, but just weren't able to. We matched Warringah and went try-for-try but just couldn't get that last second or last minute try that we needed.

"We speak about being the best of the best, but we just didn't execute our patterns or plays which hurt us."

In one of the most emotional Shute Shield grand finals in history, Warringah were spurred on by the memory of vice-captain Sam Ward's brother Lachlan Ward, who died on the field during a fifth grade match earlier this year. Warringah prevailed to beat North Sydney and claim their first premiership in 12 years.

Vest said he will soon put the loss behind him as he gears back up to play for the Sydney Rays in the National Rugby Championship in the coming weeks.

"The season starts this week but we have a bye so our first game will be next week," he said.

"I'm looking forward to it. I played last year and it made me a better player within two months, so I'm definitely looking forward to the opportunity ahead.

When the former Grafton Redmen junior took to the field on Sunday, he knew he had the support of the Clarence Valley behind him, including his mum Kathleen Winner, who made the trip to Sydney to watch him play.

"It was special to have my mum do that," he said.

"As a child it's important to have that parental support, you can't do anything without that, so to see her come down for the big game, words can't describe the feeling.

"I had a lot of people call me before the game and it definitely opened my eyes. To come from a small town, you know you're not forgotten as soon as you leave, people care about you and the sport. For people who helped me from the junior ranks, running the water when I was a little tacker, to call me up was great."