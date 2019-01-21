Vet nurse identifies as sister to avoid driving illegally

BUSTED for driving illegally, Sharyn Norman falsely kept telling police her name was that of her sister.

When sceptical police said they would fingerprint her to finally end the ongoing dispute, the errant driver and Marburg veterinary nurse finally confessed to her true identity.

Her lies drew sharp criticism from Ipswich magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

Sharyn Lee Norman, 32, from Yarrabilba in Logan pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed at Dinmore on October 28; and contravening a police direction to give her correct identification details.

Ms Sturgess told Norman it was not the first time she had apparently lied to police.

"Never done it before, never," said Norman standing before the magistrate.

But prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick reminded her of a 2010 court matter in which his instructions were that there had been an issue over her identity.

"Don't remember that one," Norman said.

The court heard Norman had told officers that her licence suspension had been lifted the day before she came to police attention.

"You lied to police. You don't make things better for yourself to tell lies," Ms Sturgess said.

"How does your sister feel you were impersonating her?"

"She didn't approve," Norman said.

Norman said her sister had been driving her to and from work every day for the six months she held no licence.

She hoped her sister would willingly continue to do so with her loss of licence from the court case.

Ms Sturgess said Norman kept telling police she was her sister, and it was not until she was taken to the watch-house that she gave her correct name.

Norman was convicted and fined $750, her licence disqualified six months. Ms Sturgess gave a strong warning that if she again tried to use her sister's identity Norman may be charged with something far more serious, attempting to pervert the course of justice.