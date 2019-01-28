Veteran defender leaves the Roar
Experienced defender Avraam Papadopoulos has parted ways with Brisbane Roar.
The 34-year-old former Greek international and the Roar have agreed to a mutual termination of his Brisbane contract which was due to expire at the end of the season.
Weekend reports out of Greece suggested Papadopoulos, currently sidelined with a buttock injury, was keen to rejoin his former club Olympiacos.
Papadopoulos - already in Greece where he is receiving treatment for his injury - joined the Roar in February 2017, and made 35 appearances in all competitions for the club.
His last game for the struggling Roar was Brisbane's 4-1 A-League loss to Wellington Phoenix at Westpac Stadium on December 22.
That defeat was also former coach John Aloisi's final match in charge before his resignation less than a week later.