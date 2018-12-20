Veteran indigenous activist calls for audit of ALS

Northern Region ALS manager Julie Perkins became angry when a speaker attacked the work of her office.

A VETERAN Clarence Valley Aboriginal activist has called for an investigation into the finances and governance of the Aboriginal Legal Service.

Speaking at a public meeting in Grafton on Friday to discuss the ALS proposal to move its regional office from Grafton to Coffs Harbour, Patricia Laurie called on the Federal Attorney-General to examine the ALS finances and the conduct of board elections.

"The Attorney-General needs to do an internal investigation into the ALS finances and governance,” she said.

Ms Laurie framed her comments as a motion put to the meeting, but it did not have the same support as other earlier motions.

"The thing is they're kicking us in the guts and they're not worried about how we're feeling,” Ms Laurie said.

"Let's fight fire with fire. They're going to burn us, they're going to get rid of our deadly staff, they're going to get rid of our office, they're going to get rid of our services.

"Do we sit back and let them do that? Or do we call for an internal investigation into their finances and governance.”

The chairman of the ALS board, Bunja Smith, answered Ms Laurie's comments, saying audit documents were available on the ALS website and welcomed an investigation.

"I'm not against an independent audit,” he said.

"But you're only going to find what we've already told you, we don't have enough money.

Ms Laurie also called for a delegation to be formed from those at the meeting to attend the next ALS board meeting in February.

She said it would submit evidence to maintain the ALS office in Grafton.

Ms Laurie also put a motion to tackle the voting process to elect board members.

Grafton ALS manager Julie Perkins was critical of the process.

"My problem is the voting process, as there are only two voting spots per region,” she said.

"That's Western, Central South Eastern and Northern. And just speaking about Northern, I guess it's OK if you can get to the voting spot.

"The voting time is generally two hours on Saturday morning in person. So there is no proxy, there is no mail, there's none of that sort of stuff.

"I do think the process is extremely flawed. The constitution says every Aboriginal person has the right to vote, but I always say if the vote was in say Armidale and Newcastle how is the person with no car at Boggabilla going to vote? They don't.

"I think it's time the constitution is looked upon to make it more accessible.”