Veteran Midnight Basketballers step up into coaching roles

NEW RECRUITS: Cousins Thomas Ferguson-Gardiner and Brandan Laurie show their skills ahead of helping with the Midnight Basketball program. Adam Hourigan

AS GRAFTON Midnight Basketball gears up for its first program of the year, a trio of former players has stepped up to coaching roles.

Twins Thomas and Katelyn Ferguson and their cousin Brandan Laurie have all been Midnight Basketballers at Grafton since the program kicked off in 2012.

Now aged 19, they feel they are ready to take the responsibility of guiding a new age group of young people through the program.

Midnight Basketball is a nationwide program which uses the sport to attract young people to a fun and safe activity.

For eight consecutive weeks, the Midnight Basketball program offers a mix of healthy food, life skills mentoring, capped off with a game of basketball and a safe ride home.

All three of Grafton's new coaches agree that Midnight Basketball has been an effective tool in keeping many young people out of trouble, while giving them useful skills.

"If anything, I think there should be more things like it,” Thomas said. "Not just basketball, but other activities could be used in similar ways.”

His twin sister Katelyn, who has started doing social work in the community, says it is good to see the young people she has to deal with each day, sometimes in difficult situations, letting their hair down in the safe environment of Midnight Basketball.

Brandan had a small taste of coaching last year, when he took on an assistant coaching role.

"It's a bit like a family there,” he said. "One of the things I found hardest is keeping the subs bench under control.

"You can only have five on the court at any one time, and everybody wants to play.”

Grafton Midnight Basketball committee chairman Gary Martin says the organisation is still looking for volunteers to help with the project when it begins on May 11 at the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre.

He said new volunteer manager Emma Spillett was fitting in well following the departure from the area of long-time volunteer Michelle Rumpf.

"Emma's stepped up and is doing a great job,” Mr Martin said.

Anyone wishing to do volunteer work with Grafton Midnight Basketball should contact Emma Spillett on 0415078712 or email here or do it online here.