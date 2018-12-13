Veteran music teacher says her time is up at academy

Connie de Dassell with grand daughter from Darwin, Emmy de Dassel, who had her first lesson this week.

VETERAN music teacher Connie de Dassel has decided to hang up her baton from the Maclean Music Academy.

Ms de Dassell became involved with the Maclean music scene a year after she and huband Joe moved to Maclean in 1982 from Canberra after purchasing the BP Service Station on the Pacific Highway.

After selling the BP in 1986, Connie went to work at Bob Little's 4 Square supermarket.

Ms de DassellConnie started working at the Maclean Music Academy in January 1990.

Before leaving Canberra, she completed an associate diploma in performance at the Australian Music Education Board.

As well as raising eight children, Ms de Dassell taught music at Marist Brothers Primary school in Canberra.

She joined the Maclean Music Academy with high credentials having organised and produced musicals for the Maclean community from 1983, musicals such as

Oliver - 2003

Bandstand - 1991

Bye Bye Birdie - 1995

Hitz of the Blitz - 1984

Bicentenary Concert - 1988

Plus countless concerts, youth musicals etc around the Clarence valley.

Ms de Dassell taught thousands of Clarence Valley children and by the early 2000s was teaching the children of her early students.

She has welcomed and thrown herself into other genres of music and art such as dance academies and local bands, bringing them all together for performances.

Ms de Dassell can always be seen playing at Christmas carols, Anzac Day parades and Australia Day celebrations to name a few.

Although she has retired from the Music Academy, she will still be involved in music in the Lower Clarence.