Eli Fahey bowled an incredible spell for the Coutts-Coffs Colts on Saturday against Diggers. Sam flanagan
Cricket

Veteran seamer puts faith in Fahey to tear through

2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
CRICKET: Coutts-Coffs Colts seamer Zac Page has backed young gun Eli Fahey to clean up the Coffs Diggers tail early today and in the process clean up the North Coast Premier League bowling award.

Colts will enter the second day of their clash against Diggers with a 119-run lead and four wickets left to get a result.

Four wickets is the same number Fahey needs to overtake Harwood medium-pacer Luke Many at the top of the NCPL wicket-takers list.

Fahey was dominant with the ball in the early stages of Diggers' innings last week when he took three for 15 from his seven overs.

With Page out this weekend due to a suspected rotator cuff tear, he has backed Fahey to again step up in his absence.

"I think he is giving the bowling award a serious nudge in the competition,” Page said.

"He has only improved in his efforts with the ball this season and I expect he will be the one to cause the early damage.”

Page also warned despite Diggers struggling at 6-57 in their chase of 176, the task ahead of the Colts might not be as easy as it appears, with Diggers' leading run-scorer James Bellamy to return this week.

"He really can score runs but he will need people to stick around at the other end with him,” Page said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the field went back on the rope when he was on strike and then give the bloke at the other end plenty to think about.”

A win will give the Colts momentum going into North Coast Premier League semi-finals next weekend.

clarence cricket coutts-coffs colts cricket eli fahey nccc ncpl north coast cricket council north coast premier league
Grafton Daily Examiner

