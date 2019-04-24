Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Southampton's Irish striker Shane Long celebrates scoring the fastest goal in Premier League history.
Southampton's Irish striker Shane Long celebrates scoring the fastest goal in Premier League history.
Soccer

Long shot: Fastest goal in Premier League history

24th Apr 2019 8:00 AM

Southampton striker Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history as he netted after just 7.69 seconds of his side's match at Watford on Wednesday.

Long's record-breaking goal came immediately after the kick-off when he blocked a clearance from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to dink a cool finish over Ben Foster.

The 32-year-old's strike surpassed the previous fastest Premier League goal, scored by Tottenham defender Ledley King in 9.9 seconds against Bradford in December 2000.

It was only Long's fourth goal of the season for struggling Southampton, with three of those now coming in his last four appearances.

 

 

King was watching Tottenham's game against Brighton on Tuesday when he discovered that his 19-year record had been broken.

After King's goal, the next fastest strike in Premier League history was scored by Alan Shearer after 10.52 seconds for Newcastle against Manchester City in 2003.

Christian Eriksen scored after 10.54 seconds for Tottenham against Manchester United last season.

 

FASTEST GOALS IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY

 

07.69 Shane Long Southampton v Watford 2018-19

09.82 Ledley King Spurs v Bradford City 2000-01

10.52 Alan Shearer Newcastle v Man City 2002-03

10.54 Christian Eriksen Spurs v Man Utd 2017-18

11.90 Mark Viduka Leeds v Charlton 2000-01

epl premier league shane long

Top Stories

    Lest We Forget the Alumy Creek soldiers

    premium_icon Lest We Forget the Alumy Creek soldiers

    News Eight men from the area paid the supreme sacrifice, now the community pay their respects to them in a special memorial display

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    Support will flow on special day for all who served

    premium_icon Support will flow on special day for all who served

    News 'Most of us don't talk about it'

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    Emergency relief funding to aid 'quiet achievers'

    premium_icon Emergency relief funding to aid 'quiet achievers'

    Politics Anglicare North Coast to benefit from boost under Labor government

    What's open/closed Anzac Day

    What's open/closed Anzac Day

    Whats On Our quick guide to what's open this Anzac Day Thursday