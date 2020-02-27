Veteran swimmer back on the blocks for Grafton Services

SWIMMING :It was almost like old times this week when Jenny Vickery put in an appearance for the first time in six months.

Everyone was pleased to see her and welcome her back and to learn that she had been given a clean bill of health.

Also joining us this week for her first swim was Yvonne Shorrock and, despite some newcomer’s nerves, she slotted in to the program comfortably.

Andrew Sear, Terry Barnes, Terry Marsh and Damien O’Mahony scored a place in the 50m final.

Eight seconds separated these four as handicaps were read out but when they finished the time difference was back to just over a second.

Marshy, the only one swimming within his time was declared the winner with Sear and O’Mahony taking second and third spots respectively.

For the final of the 30m sprint is was a ladies against a gentleman affair.

Bruce Phelps looked lost on the blocks surrounded by Sharon Welch, Karlie Cleaver and Natalie Durrington.

Cleaver put in a strong performance, crossing the black line first but a heartbreaking recorded time had her busting by .30.

Next home was Welch and with a winning time was awarded first place with Durrington second and Phelps third.

The final and feature race for the night was the Wykes Tyrepower Cup and once again three ladies, Anne Simkus, Karlie Cleaver and Natalie Durrington, were up against one male, Terry Barnes.

As the swimmers drew near to the black line Simkus was clear of the group and looked as though she may have broken.

However, a check on the clock had her recording an almost perfect time and she was the very happy recipient of the Cup.

Cleaver, not far behind was placed second and Durrington filled third place.

A small group of members is now in training for the AIF Nationals that are being held at Southport on April 4.

Always a difficult carnival in which to score a win, our members are, however, very hopeful.