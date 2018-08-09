Biker group rescues harassed 97-y-o

Frederick Griffiths with members of the Qld chapter of the Vietnam Veterans and Veterans MC (L-R) Knuckles, Kiwi, Hagar, Meathead, Gorie and Graze. Photo by Richard Gosling

MEMBERS of a veterans' motorcycle club have ridden to the rescue of a 97-year-old World War II veteran who has been repeatedly harassed at his Paradise Point home of more than 45 years.

The Vietnam veterans and veterans motorcycle club Queensland chapter decided to intervene after reading about Frederick Griffiths' plight in The Gold Coast Bulletin.

The elderly veteran, a former army mechanic who served for two years in North Africa, has reported to police a campaign of harassment which has seen faeces smeared on his windows and paint thrown on his driveway.

Since The Gold Coast Bulletin told his story he has allegedly had his garage broken into, with the motor on the garage door destroyed when it was forcibly lifted.

But the respected veteran, whose son Dr Grant Griffiths has documented every instance of his father's alleged intimidation, now has some back-up.

"Having these body guards (the veteran motorcycle members) is wonderful really," Mr Griffiths said.

Fred and his mates. Don’t mess with him. Photo by Richard Gosling

"I sleep better at night knowing I've got some help, prior to that I've slept with one eye open."

Mr Griffiths wanted to thank his veteran protectors, but a spokesman for the group said that it was only right they looked out for one another.

'Graze' from the Queensland chapter of the club said there was no question they had to help.

"It lifted his spirits a lot," he said.

"It was a natural thing to let him know he wasn't alone. We have that mateship but when you get to Fred's age it's hard to still have that. So we are here for him. We always will be.

"We've called in three times or more since it's happened and we will continue to do that, we want to support him and want him to know we are always here for a fellow veteran."

The bike club members fixed the damaged to Mr Griffiths' driveway, with associate 'Russ' scraping away the mess, repainting the entire driveway and footing the bill himself.

Steven Fish of Cool Air also reached out to replace Mr Griffith's broken airconditioning unit at cost price, and in another act of generosity, Claire Barnett, an owner of JB Security at Nerang, installed two security cameras on Mr Griffiths' property to catch potential harassers in the act. A third camera will potentially be installed.

"It has been like Christmas to me," said Mr Griffiths.

"I have been pleased as punch.

"I just wanted to thank all the people that have helped me because now the others that are harassing me know I've got people looking after me.

"Life is fun and really good now you people are here to help me, I have a new lease on life thanks to you all.

"I feel much better now you are in my life."