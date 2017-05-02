Vibrant venue to go under the hammer

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton, which houses The Naked Bean cafe and pre-loved clothing store Nice Rack is up for sale through Elders Real Estate Grafton.

SIX properties are up for auction at tonight's Elders April/May Auction as interest in Clarence Valley investment continues to build.

The list includes residential, strata and commercial listings, including 30-34 Skinner St which houses The Naked Bean cafe and pre-loved clothing store Nice Rack in the heart of South Grafton's vibrant, character-filled shopping precinct.

Elders Real Estate Grafton principal Kylie Pearson is expecting a strong turnout to the auction which starts at 6pm.

"We are expecting very good numbers this evening," Ms Pearson told The Daily Examiner today.

"Out of the six properties, most have had multiple valuations, contract reviews and a number of conversations on how to place a deposit.

"Most have had paramount numbers for the open inspections and offers to purchase during the past four weeks. We are expecting bidders on most of the properties."

The auction will be held at the Elders Auction Room, located upstairs at 70 Pound St, Grafton.

"Our auctioneer is Gordon McDonald who is an award-winning auctioneer who actually travels from Queensland for each of our auctions.

TONIGHT'S AUCTION PROPERTIES: