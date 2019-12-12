Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Crime

Teenager in court over grandfather's death

by Caroline Schelle
12th Dec 2019 2:25 PM

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a 73-year-old grandfather in suburban Melbourne.

The 17-year-old is accused of killing Antonio Salaris, who died near his Kilsyth home in August 2018.

It was the first time the teen - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been in custody.

The court was told there was CTV footage available in the case, and also forensic evidence, including DNA, that needed to be analysed.

The boy will appear in court for a committal mention in April.

antonio salaris crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jury in Grafton jail murder trial retires to consider verdict

        premium_icon Jury in Grafton jail murder trial retires to consider...

        Crime The jury in the murder trial of the man accused of the murder of Grafton jail inmate Ian Klum has retired to consider its verdict.

        • 12th Dec 2019 12:34 PM
        GOOD BOY: How social media healed hearts and found Hamish

        premium_icon GOOD BOY: How social media healed hearts and found Hamish

        News Missing for nine days, Jan Bramwell turned to social media with heartfelt memories...

        Casting call for Clarence subjects to join Gucci artist

        premium_icon Casting call for Clarence subjects to join Gucci artist

        News Her photographs have been featured in The Monthly and Vogue Italia and have been...

        Two towns thankful for being saved from the brink

        premium_icon Two towns thankful for being saved from the brink

        News After coming face-to-face with a blaze more than 100,000ha in size, the towns of...