Jake and Allan Wilcox are back at the Grafton Show in 2018 with more vintage Victa's and a few old outboard motors Caitlan Charles
News

Victa boat motors on display

21st Apr 2018 11:18 AM

MOTOR mow Saturday and motor boat Sunday.

That was the advertising Victa used to promote their outboard motors that you could transfer the motor from your mower to.

At the Grafton Show, Jake and Allan Wilcox were back for another year showing off their mowers and the boat motors they'd collected in the past year.

"You can just unbolt the motor (from the mower), mount it on the boat motor and off you go fishing for the day,” Jake said.

"Back in the 1950s when they first made them, they were the bees knees.”

A special mower was amongst the group too, with the former display product used at Gerards.

What's next for the mower-loving father and son?

"Some ride on mowers, the first ride on mowers in Australia - Cox's,” Jake said.

boat motors grafton show history victa mowers vintage
Grafton Daily Examiner

