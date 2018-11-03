Community rallies for victim of violent and random stabbing

Detectives on the scene at Latchford St, where a woman was allegedly stabbed repeatedly by a man unknown to her. Detectives find the knife blade next to the mailbox.

FAMILY, friends and neighbours have rallied around a Pimlico woman who was stabbed on her street, fundraising and offering support as her condition steadily improves.

Skye Woodlands, 35, was left fighting for life after being allegedly stabbed five times in the chest in a random unprovoked attack on Latchford St on Wednesday.

Police have alleged Roy Hilliard Nallajar, 40, used a small kitchen knife to attack Ms Woodlands as she was pulling her bins onto the street about 9pm.

Two neighbours, Bjorn Camp and Lesley Thimble, chased the alleged offender about 800 metres down the road to Gill Park where they crash tackled him and held him down until police arrived.

Ms Woodlands was taken to Townsville Hospital and put into an induced coma.

Her condition has since steadily improved from "critical", to "serious" on Friday morning and to "stable" as of yesterday evening.

It is understood Ms Woodlands is now conscious and speaking.

A passionate advocate for women living with endometriosis, the community has rallied around Ms Woodlands in her time of need.

President of Endometriosis Association's Queensland branch Jessica Taylor said Ms Woodlands had come on board as a volunteer a few months ago because she was "keen to help and support others".

"I think it was her nature, she's a great listener and she was just so keen to help people," she said.

"As she goes through this we will be there and helping her, she's helped so many girls and we will be there to help and support her."

Endometriosis is a disease where endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus, with symptoms that include debilitating pain but that can extend to bowel issues, bloating, nausea and infertility.

It's estimated one in ten Australian women have the disease.

Ms Woodlands, through social media, had been raising awareness about endometriosis, including how the disease "physically will take everything from you".

It is understood the 35-year-old former nurse recently had another surgery to treat the condition from which she suffers.

"I know for myself that I suffered really badly with anxiety and depression because I was unable to control my body I was unable to predict if I was going to be in pain or not," she said.

"I just want to say to all you women who are going through this battle is that you are not alone, I believe you and I will always be a voice for you."

Two GoFundMe pages have also been set up in a bid to help support her, one by a neighbour and another by friend Maddison Wright.

"Skye is the most amazing and loving person," she said.

"This attack has not only shaken her family and friends but the whole community of Townsville."

Nallajar has been remanded in custody charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. He will face court on January 25.

The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.