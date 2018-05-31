Menu
Crime

Victim threatened for calling the police

Jarrard Potter
by
31st May 2018 12:00 AM
A SOUTH Grafton man involved in an altercation between two groups of high school students, which was filmed by the attackers to be uploaded to social media, has faced Grafton Local Court.

Kurt Fritz, 20, pleaded guilty to stalk or intimidation intending fear of physical harm and common assault.

According to police facts, on December 4 last year the victims were at Grafton skate park about 4pm when another group of young people arrived. The victims left the skate park and were followed by the group before an altercation occurred between the two parties.

As one victim attempted to contact police, members of the other group tried to take the phone from the victim before Fritz physically and forcibly took the phone and threw it away, telling the victim "don't pick up that phone or I'll bash you".

The victim fled to a nearby shopping centre to seek refuge and was chased by an attacker and Fritz, however the victim was able to alert centre management and contact police.

Police arrived and spoke to the victim, and in their inquiries found the attacker and the group of young people regularly filmed videos of young people and uploaded them to social media.

On January 20 at 8.45pm police located Fritz at the Grafton skate park, where he agreed to a formal interview, where he conceded his actions had been a threat to the victim.

In Grafton Local Court Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Fritz to a good behaviour bond for 18 months.

