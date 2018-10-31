Alleged fraudster’s victims left in limbo

Local Raymond Sheehan is still seeking justice for victims of alleged fraudster Andrew Eustice. Picture Glenn Hampson

DEFLATED victims of alleged fraudster Andrew Eustice are claiming to be millions of dollars out of pocket, not in possession of boats they paid for and fearing there will be no retribution or compensation.

A number of victims have told the Bulletin they have even spotted boats they had paid for, for sale in Gold Coast marinas but have been told by police they have no legal right to take possession of them.

Eustice, 57, was charged with a further 15 fraud-related offences on Monday, with the alleged scam figure said to be rising into the millions.

He was initially arrested in August at a multimillion-dollar mansion he was renting at Paradise Waters, allegedly the mastermind of fraudulent sales in which boats were sold multiple times and payments accepted for vessels that would never be delivered to clients.

Police sources said more charges are likely, with new victims coming forward.

Raymond Sheehan said he saw the boat he had paid for, for sale in a local boat yard but was told by police he would be arrested if he attempted to take possession.

"We are absolutely nowhere in getting either our money or our boats back," he said.

"I found my boat, it was in a yard for sale, I also found another guy's boat for sale at Hope Island … no joy there for either of us.

"I told the police where my boat is and they've turned around and told me it's a civil matter. I'll have to sort it out myself."

Mr Sheehan said the matter had left a bad taste in his mouth.

"The whole episode has been very frustrating. I feel like we've got no avenue for the victims.

"This is unAustralian, it's unfair, it's bullshit."

He said there was no point pursuing civil action against the bankrupt Eustice.

He said Eustice had been "living the high life on the Gold Coast, on our money''.

"I can't believe he has put in for legal aid,'' Mr Sheehan said.

Legal aid is a taxpayer-funded system that provides defendants with funding to help fight court matters.

"As a victim we have no rights,'' Mr Sheehan said.

"It's very frustrating … my legal bills, if I want to go down that avenue, will be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

"It's really not worth chasing, when you think about it, it really is bullshit and frustrating. The bloke is bankrupt. What are we going to get from him? The bloke's got nothing.

"I don't even know if at the end of the day, if he is found guilty and sentenced, will we be able to make a claim through the victims of crime?

"I'll continue to follow the case. We will be in court and seeing what happens."