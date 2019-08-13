Victims, witnesses pat their way to calm with court dogs

ON DUTY: Margaret and Chris regularly bring their golden retrievers, Sassy and Indi, to Lismore courthouse as part of the Guide Dogs NSW/ACT therapy dog program which launched in some regional courts earlier this year.

ON DUTY: Margaret and Chris regularly bring their golden retrievers, Sassy and Indi, to Lismore courthouse as part of the Guide Dogs NSW/ACT therapy dog program which launched in some regional courts earlier this year. Marc Stapelberg

GOING to court can be a daunting or distressing time.

But a handful of friendly pooches have been helping to allay anxieties since Lismore courthouse became the first of five regional locations to trial the Guide Dogs NSW/ACT therapy dogs program.

Among them are golden retrievers Sassy and Indi, whose handlers, Margaret and Chris, saw volunteering for the program as a way to use their dogs to make a difference.

"It relieves a lot of stress and anxiety," Chris said.

Margaret said the dogs had helped "distressed" people to find the composure to enter the courtroom.

The dogs don't discriminate - they'll spend time with defendants, victims, witnesses and court staff, while lawyers have been known to pause for a pat in the halls of the courthouse.

Program co-ordinator Sam O'Keeffe said a review found 96 per cent of interactions with their dogs were positive, and the program tender has been renewed for at least a year.

She said they'd trialled taking therapy dogs inside the actual court rooms in three Sydney courts, but would focus for now on growing the existing program.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the therapy dogs had helped to relieve stress and tension for witnesses.

A Victims Services spokeswoman said the Lismore branch of the program had more than 4500 interactions in the six months since it began on January 21 and was a "major success".

The Canine Court Companion Program is running in regional courthouses at Orange, Lismore, Goulburn, Nowra, Taree and Wagga Wagga, as well as Manly, Gosford, Sutherland, Burwood and Campbelltown in the Sydney metropolitan area.