Posh to make ‘millions’ from Spice Girls tour

VICTORIA Beckham is set to make millions from the new Spice Girls tour - despite not actually taking part in it.

The fashion designer - and singer formerly known as Posh Spice - shared a sweet tribute to her former bandmates on Instagram after the big news broke.

She may have decided to sit out the reunion tour, but as Beckham, 44, owns a significant cut of the Spice Girls' music rights, she'll still reportedly pocket a very tidy sum from the band's run of six stadium shows in the UK, according to The Sun .

The publication estimated she could make as much as £3 million ($A5.4 million) without even having to set foot on a stage.

The Spice Girls in 1997. Picture: Supplied

Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner (nee Halliwell) announced their long-awaited tour with a tongue-in-cheek video via their official Twitter page yesterday.

In the clip, the band members jokingly bickered over their outfit choices - seemingly in a nod to Geri's refusal to adhere to the all-black dress code at a press conference back in 2007 - before breaking into an a cappella version of Spice Up Your Life.

Sadly for Aussie fans, there are currently only six shows scheduled - all in the UK. However, Mel B hinted on British panel show Loose Women yesterday that she and her fellow bandmates would like to expand their performances.

Asked if she'd like the band to go on a world tour, she responded: "We are. The hopes are that we go everywhere else in the world, but right now it's just the UK."