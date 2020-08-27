Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria hit by third deadliest day

27th Aug 2020 8:44 AM


Victoria has marked its second deadliest day since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic with 24 new fatalities overnight.
Victoria has recorded another huge spike in COVID-19 deaths, with 23 more fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours. 

This makes it the state's third deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Health authorities also announced 113 new virus cases, which is a noticeable decrease on yesterday's 149 infections.

It comes after the state recorded its second deadliest day of the pandemic, with 24 fatalities confirmed on Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has copped major criticism for his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, with the state's top doctors likening it to witnessing a "slow car crash".

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘There is something not quite right Mr Mayor’

        Premium Content ‘There is something not quite right Mr Mayor’

        Council News Councillor voices concern over accuracy in reporting of development application delays.

        • 27th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
        Melbourne millionaire’s Yamba stop under investigation

        Premium Content Melbourne millionaire’s Yamba stop under investigation

        News NSW Police confirm inquiries are underway into activities of the occupants of a...

        YAMBA BYPASS: ‘We don’t want to be like Byron’

        Premium Content YAMBA BYPASS: ‘We don’t want to be like Byron’

        News Councillor urges action as Yamba bypass thrust back into spotlight.

        Daily Catch-up: August 27, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: August 27, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        • 27th Aug 2020 7:25 AM