Victoria has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases and no deaths as the city's all important 14-day average continues to hover around 10.

Mystery cases have increased by one since Sunday to 11, while the 14-day average has increased slightly to 9.9.

Health authorities say the 14-day average must be about five for the Government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

Premier Daniel Andrews has all but confirmed Melbourne would not see a significant easing of restrictions next weekend.

"I think it unlikely that we will be able to move as fast as we would like to have done next Sunday," Mr Andrews said on Saturday.

"We've all come a very long way and the last thing that I will sign off on is doing what might be popular and what might perhaps please some, but actions, steps that are not safe.

"We will take steps next Sunday, and (we) will spend an enormous amount of time this weekend and throughout the week determining exactly what those next steps can be.

""The tale of this second wave was always going to be stubborn and that is exactly the way it is panning out."

Regional Victoria's 14-day average remains steady at 0.4 with no cases from an unknown source in the past 14 days.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is now almost 20,300, with the death toll remaining at 810 and 189 active cases as of Sunday.

More detail on Monday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

Originally published as Victoria records 15 new virus cases