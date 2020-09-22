Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 28 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
22nd Sep 2020 9:03 AM

 

Victoria has recorded a slight spike in virus cases with 28, and three more deaths according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 11 on Monday - the state's lowest daily tally since June 16.

Melbourne's 14-day average continues its downward trend, dipping to 34.4.

It means the city could be on track to an easing of restrictions before the scheduled date in late October.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The 14-day rolling average for regional Victoria is at 1.6 as of Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews raised the possibility of easing some restrictions as early as Sunday.

"We are poised to take some significant steps, albeit they are safe and steady steps on Sunday," he said on Monday.

"We are in that 30-50 band and it looks like we are going to stay there. That is really very, very important."

Mr Andrews will front the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Victoria records 28 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Smith ready to go in IPL

    Smith ready to go in IPL
    • 22nd Sep 2020 9:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Challenger puts up hand for Deputy Mayor role

        Premium Content Challenger puts up hand for Deputy Mayor role

        Council News Clarence Valley Council will hold an extraordinary meeting to vote on Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the next 12 months

        Is this the key to global shipping woes?

        Premium Content Is this the key to global shipping woes?

        Technology ‘We’ve taken our inspiration directly from mother nature in order to solve a major...

        IN COURT: Six people appearing in Grafton Court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Six people appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton court today, Tuesday, September 22

        Are you entitled to some of NSW’s missing millions?

        Premium Content Are you entitled to some of NSW’s missing millions?

        News Revenue NSW encourages people to search for funds