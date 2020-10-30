Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records four new virus cases

by Jack Paynter
30th Oct 2020 8:34 AM

 

Victoria has recorded four new coronavirus cases on Friday and no further deaths.

The 14-day rolling average for metropolitan Melbourne is still well below the safe threshold of five, rising slightly from 2.4 to 2.6 overnight.

There are two cases from an unknown source, a fall of two from four on Thursday.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average remains at zero with no mystery cases.

The state's death toll remains at 819.

Victoria has recorded almost 20,350 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 76 cases still active as of Thursday.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Monday - the first time in 139 days - and then again on Tuesday.

 

Jim Turner and Michelle Smith enjoy freedom with breakfast at a South Melbourne cafe after a long COVID lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling
Jim Turner and Michelle Smith enjoy freedom with breakfast at a South Melbourne cafe after a long COVID lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

 

The city is slowly reopening after a gruelling 112-day lockdown, with some pubs and restaurant booked out for up to two weeks.

The easing of restrictions saw 16,200 retail stores able to reopen on Wednesday, along with 5800 cafes and restaurants, 1000 beauty salons and 800 pubs.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to provide more detail on Friday's infections at a media conference later in the day.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 4 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man faces court over gun, drug charges

        Premium Content Man faces court over gun, drug charges

        Crime A Pillar Valley man has been sentenced after a police raid on his property uncovered two air guns and illicit drugs

        Daily Catch-up: October 30, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 30, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        IN COURT: 7 people to face court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 7 people to face court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        OUR BATTLE FOR BORDER: How the fight’s gone so far

        Premium Content OUR BATTLE FOR BORDER: How the fight’s gone so far

        Health With the Qld Premier set to make an announcement on a possible border opening...