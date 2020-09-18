Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as pressure mounts on the premier to ease restrictions in Melbourne quicker.
Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as pressure mounts on the premier to ease restrictions in Melbourne quicker.
Politics

Victoria records 45 new virus cases and four deaths

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Sep 2020 9:55 AM

Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday, according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 28 cases on Thursday, with the average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne dropping to 44.4, meaning the city is on track to a scheduled easing of restrictions.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The daily average in regional Victoria on Thursday was 2.9.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Friday.

Originally published as Victoria records 45 new virus cases

coronavirus health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

        Premium Content Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

        News A notice of motion has been submitted to council to rename the road going over our new bridge after one of Grafton’s trailblazers

        IN COURT: Four people facing Maclean criminal court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Four people facing Maclean criminal court

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Maclean court today, September 18

        Daily Catch-up: September 18, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: September 18, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        Swimmers come out of hibernation as weather turns

        Premium Content Swimmers come out of hibernation as weather turns

        Swimming Copious number of disqualifications during GDSC Swimming Club return

        • 18th Sep 2020 10:00 AM