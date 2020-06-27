Victoria records biggest virus spike in months

Australian Defence Force medical personnel are preparing to support the rapid testing blitz in Melbourne. Picture: AAP

Victoria has recorded 41 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, according to the state's Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen.

In updating the tally, she said 19 new cases are under investigation.

"We currently have 260 cases that indicate they are community transmission," she said.

"We have 204 active cases in Victoria, five of those are in hospital and one of those five is in intensive care."

Victoria has recorded a double-digit increase in cases for 11 days in a row.

The 41 new cases recorded on Saturday is the biggest single day jump in Victoria in three months.

Dr van Diemen was asked by a reporter whether the recent spike in cases in Victoria represents a "second wave".

After a long pause, she replied: "Terminology really at this point in time is not that important. Our case numbers are increasing so when you look at our overall epidemiological curve there will be, and I'm hoping very soon, a second bump or a second peak, and so that is what this is.

"Whether we have second, third, fifth, 10th wave, nobody really knows."

An emergency alert is being sent to residents in Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows where cases of community transmission continue to climb.

"The message really does remain, if you are symptomatic, please get tested straightaway in any one of our testing centres, through your GP, or other respiratory clinics," Dr Annaliese van Diemen said.

Australia has recorded 7635 cases of coronavirus, with 3168 in New South Wales, 1987 in Victoria, 1067 in Queensland, 608 in Western Australia, 440 in South Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 104.

