Victoria under five day lockdown in efforts to avoid a third wave
News

Victoria records one new COVID-19 case

by Evin Priest
13th Feb 2021 11:26 AM

Victoria has recorded one new locally acquired case of coronavirus after the state entered its first day of its five-day lockdown on Saturday.

It brings the number of active cases in the state to 20, while no cases were recorded in overseas travellers.

At midnight, Victoria entered a statewide, five-day lockdown that will remain in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Saturday marks day one of the lockdown that was announced on Friday by Premier Daniel Andrews, due to a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel cluster, which has grown to 13 cases.

Victoria announced one new case about 9am on Saturday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Mr Andrews said the reason behind the lockdown was that the "hyper-infectious" UK variant at the core of the cluster is "presenting a very, very real challenge" to the state.

Saturday also marks the first day Victoria will pause international flights from arriving as it scrambles to contain the outbreak.

Passengers on flights already in transit will be quarantined on arrival in Victoria.

"As part of the circuit-breaker action taken today, we have paused all international passenger flights from tomorrow (Saturday, February 13) - excluding those already in transit," a spokeswoman for the Premier said.

"We know this will be difficult news for people who are overseas and want to get home but our focus right now has to be taking this short, sharp action in response to this outbreak."

On Friday, Federal MPs in Melbourne were urgently recalled to Canberra before midnight ahead of the sitting fortnight for parliament.


