Health

Victoria records sixth straight zero day

by Jack Paynter
5th Nov 2020 8:25 AM

 

Victoria has delivered a maiden over of zero coronavirus infection days.

The state recorded its sixth straight day of zero new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Thursday as Victorians look forward to an anticipated further easing of restrictions on Sunday.

The 14-day rolling average for metropolitan Melbourne remains well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 1.7 to 1.4 overnight.

The number of cases from an unknown source remained steady at two.

The last positive cases of coronavirus in Victoria were on Friday when four infections were recorded after no new infections were reported on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

 

 

Victoria hasn't recorded six or more consecutive days of zero new COVID-19 cases since between February 1 and 21.

There were 30 active cases in Victoria as of Wednesday, all confined to metropolitan Melbourne.

There are no active cases in regional Victoria and the state's death toll stands at 819.

The "ring of steel" separating Melbourne and regional Victoria expected to be removed on Sunday, as well as the 25km travel limit in the city.

Victoria has recorded 20,345 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 19,496 people having recovered as of Wednesday.

More details on Thursday's infections is expected later at the state government's media conference.

 

 

