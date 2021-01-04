Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Victoria's coronavirus cluster source remains unfound
News

Victoria records three new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Jan 2021 10:05 AM

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as 32,468 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed one new case in overseas arrivals.

There are 36 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

It comes as health officials revealed a plan for a zero-case day by as early as this weekend as they look to ease restrictions by mid-January.

Under the state's COVID response strategy, multiple consecutive days of zero new cases could see a lifting of restrictions.

This would mean the limit on private gatherings could be eased back to 30 by mid-January after being reduced to 15.

People would also no longer have to wear masks indoors outside their homes.

Originally published as Victoria records three new cases

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 - Pt I

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 - Pt I

        Parenting Take a look at the first part of our series celebrating all the beautiful bubs born in the Coffs/Clarence region in 2020

        Brooms’ iconic Snak Shak back for the community

        Premium Content Brooms’ iconic Snak Shak back for the community

        Business Familiar faces breathe new life into beachfront icon

        MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport results and scores

        Premium Content MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport results and scores

        Sport Catch up with the latest news from Clarence Valley sporting clubs in Monday Sport...