Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Victoria records two new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
28th Oct 2020 9:55 AM

 

Victoria has recorded two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two more deaths.

It takes the state's death toll to 819.

It comes after Victoria recorded no new cases on Monday - the first time in 139 days, and then again on Tuesday.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average is well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 2.8 to 2.7 overnight. There are three cases from an unknown source.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average has now hit zero.

 

Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers
Chin Chin Melbourne restaurant owner Chris Lucas prepares to reopen with the help of Stephen Giderson from Whizz Cleaning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

 

Some venues, such as Prahran steakhouse Angus & Bon, were even that eager to get back trading they reopened at midnight.

Retailers Kmart and Spotlight also opened for business at midnight with lines of customers stretching down hundreds of metres down the street.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Wednesday.

 

 

 

Originally published as Victoria records two new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT BRIEFS: 11 offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: 11 offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Crime From reckless grievous bodily harm to using offensive language near a public place, the following offenders were convicted in Grafton Local Court last week

        Another horror smash on our local roads

        Premium Content Another horror smash on our local roads

        News It comes less than a week after a shocking crash

        RACES: Coffs raiders take over the Grafton track

        Premium Content RACES: Coffs raiders take over the Grafton track

        Horses It was a big day for Coffs Coast trainers and jockeys as they dominated the day at...

        Daily Catch-up: October 28, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 28, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place