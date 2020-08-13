Menu
Victoria sees big drop in cases

13th Aug 2020 9:04 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 278 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

It signals a big drop in cases and deaths from yesterday's total of 410 new infections and 21 deaths - which marked the state's deadliest ever day.

The figures come amid revelations that a woman who tested positive for the coronavirus walked out of a quarantine hotel seven hours after checking in and jumped on a tram in a significant control breach.

According to The Australian, the woman was a voluntary isolation guest at the Brady Hotel and was mentally disturbed after suffering a recent assault. Nurses requested help from police and the Department of Health and Human Services but this was refused.

"The nurses end up monitoring the hall, working in two's for safety. As predicted, the guest leaves the hotel, without PPE, and jumps on a tram," a source told the paper. "She does not receive a fine and is not detained, but arguably she is a significant risk to public health."

Meanwhile as cases in regional Victorian grow, calls are mounting for stricter controls on the movement of Melburnians throughout the regions.

Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday there had been some "increases of concern to us" in Geelong (179 cases), Ballarat (22 cases) and Bendigo (53 cases).

"They are stable and they're very low numbers, but coming off such a low base, any additional cases are a concern to us," Mr Andrews said.

According to data from Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are now more than 500 active COVID-19 cases across the state's regional areas. 

